Akheem Mesidor Enters Transfer Portal

Well gang, I have bad news. The West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Ahkeem Mesidor has decided to enter the transfer portal. At this point in time, I’m not sure what we can all say other than, another player, another starter is leaving the team. Head coach Neal Brown, who normally only talks to the media on Tuesdays, spoke to the media and wanted to address.

“Late Tuesday I learned that Ahkeem Mesidor was going to enter the transfer portal. Candidly, I would say, I was surprised. Very surprised. Every college program in the country is dealing with some kind of loss due to the portal. We’ve had our share. You’ve documented those fairly. In some of our cases, it was the best interest of both parties. In some of our cases, I’d prefer for them to stay but really understood the reasoning. In most of the time, you really sensed them coming...but not this one.

I love Ahkeem Mesidor. I love the kid. The best emotion that I was use, that football coaches are not supposed to use, is hurt. Or may just sad. I would say personally, I hurt because of the investment and more so just the relationship.

And I hurt for Coach Lesley and Coach Jackson as well. Ahkeem worked extremely hard. He’s really talented, but those two really helped him go from a 3-star recruit with a lot of potential to a Freshman All-American and All Big-12 player.

I think the hard thing for me is just how quick it happens. In many ways I hurt for Ahkeem too. I don’t think he’s making a good long term decision.

After thinking about this the last day-and-a-half or so, I’m not bitter. I’m not down on the transfer portal. I’m not down on [the direction of ]college football. I’m not down on the profession. I truly wish Akheem the best but probably ‘sad’ and ‘hurt,’ that’s probably the best words I have.

I haven’t had a whole lot of sleep, and I don’t want to speak for everyone, but when you don’t sleep, you have a lot of time to really think. I know as soon as you hit those buttons and this goes into social media, there’s going to be all the negativity. What I’ll say here is this: I’m not upset. I’m not angered. But I sit here more resolute and more confident and more committed in my belief in how to run a program.”