West Virginia Adds Transfer Linebacker Jasir Cox

The West Virginia Mountaineers will add a championship caliber linebacker to their corp when Jasir Cox joins the folds from Division II North Dakota State. Cox, a six-foot-one linebacker weighing 210 has been a very productive player for the Bison in his time there. According to GoBison.com Cox finished the year as NDSU’s third-leading tackler making 58 total tackles with 3 TFL and 1.5 sacks last year while picking off 3 passes. HE was named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference second team. In his career he has played 33 games for the Bison.

Cox is a graduate transfer who will be immediately eligible and will have a redshirt season available to him. He has two years to play one season with the Mountaineers. Cox’s commitment comes after he visited the school and coaches over the weekend, coming away impressed enough to make it official. Cox had previously been courted by Texas and Steve Sarkisan.