West Virginia Spring Football 2022 Updates

Stories, updates and articles as the West Virginia Mountaineers go through their spring football practices in 2022. Follow along as we watch the installation of the new Air Raid offense from former Texas Tech quarterback and USC Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrel. Will one of the three new quarterbacks - Garret Greene, Goose Crowder or Nicco Marchiol - be able to win the starting quarterback position or will that fall to senior transfer JT Daniels, who is expected to visit soon and may make his decision.

Where can the Mountaineers improve in 2022? Where do they need to improve in 2022? The loss of multiple players through the transfer portal - both reserves, backups and starters, gives the feeling that every job is up for grabs and every job could be a disaster or could be the spark that leads West Virginia to a much better season.

Give your thoughts, opinions, feelings and let us know what you’d like to see covered. What questions do you have for 2022? What are you expecting?