THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Rough Road Trip for WVU Baseball

ROUGH ROAD TRIP

The West Virginia baseball team had a rough road trip to North Carolina. First the Mountaineers lost at Duke, 2-1, last Tuesday. Then they lost two out of three games against Campbell. WVU was able to keep its offense going in the games at Campbell, scoring at least five runs in all three games during the series.

The Mountaineers return home to host Marshall tonight. WVU is 50-25 all-time against the Thundering Herd, including 10 wins in their last 11 matchups. This rivalry game will start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be steamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

TOP EIGHT FINISH

Sophomore Peyton Hall of the West Virginia wrestling team finished in eighth place at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in the 165-pound weight class. Following the fantastic performance that helped him finish the season with a 28-6 record, Hall was named an All-American and earned WVU Student-Athlete of the Week honors. Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale, sophomore Dennis Robin, and redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram also competed in the NCAA Championships to help the Mountaineers finish in 32nd place.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

The West Virginia gymnastics team is ranked 31st nationally, thanks to its fantastic floor exercise lineup that ranks 19th in the country in the Road to Nationals rankings. The Mountaineers will hope to hear their name called today during the NCAA Selection Show for the 2022 Gymnastics Championships.

West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins provided great insight and a lot of laughs while covering the NCAA Tournament as a guest studio analyst this past weekend. “Huggy Bear” discussed language used in the bedroom and had at least one of the other analysts falling for him.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Three of the six men’s basketball teams from the Big 12 to make the NCAA Tournament are moving on to the Sweet Sixteen. Texas Tech earned its spot with a 59-53 win over Notre Dame on Sunday.

Iowa State is also moving on to the Sweet Sixteen following its 54-49 upset win over the Wisconsin basketball team.

AROUND THE NCAA

Miami became the third ACC men’s basketball team to make the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament with its upset win over Auburn. The SEC only had one team make it to the Sweet Sixteen.

ODDS AND ENDS

The Atlanta Falcons traded quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round draft pick and then signed Marcus Mariota.

