West Virginia starting forward Isaiah Cottrell enters transfer portal

West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell will be joining Jalen Bridges in the transfer portal, according to a report by Chris Anderson of 247Sports.

Cottrell spent most of his freshman year sidelined with an injury, after tearing his Achilles tendon in the game against Northeastern in December 2020. The 6’10” Las Vegas native was granted a medical redshirt to retain his year of eligibility and rejoined the Mountaineers this season as a redshirt freshman. He would go on to play in all 33 games this year, starting in 28 of those, and averaged 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game.

Cottrell is the third player to leave the West Virginia program this year, with Taj Thweatt and Seny Ndiaye transferring during the season and Jalen Bridges announcing his intentions to transfer shortly after news of Cottrell’s departure broke.