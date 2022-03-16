Jalen Bridges announces transfer from West Virginia basketball program

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges has announced he is entering the transfer portal and will not be returning as a Mountaineer in the 2022-23 basketball season.

Bridges came to Morgantown rated the top player in West Virginia in the 2019 recruiting cycle, with a high four-star 247Sports Composite rating. The Fairmont, WV native played in 61 games in his two seasons in Morgantown with 52 starts. He averaged 7.3 points per game, with a career-high of 22 points against TCU in March 2021 and again this January versus Oklahoma State.

Bridges is the fourth scholarship player to leave the Mountaineer program this season, joining Isaiah Cotrell, Taj Thweatt and Seny Ndiaye.