CB Nicktroy Fortune Enters Transfer Portal

Cornerback Nicktroy Fortune has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Fortune, a junior from the 2019 class, becomes the 7th member of the 2019 class to transfer. Fotrune started all ten games in the COVID shortened 2020 season and started the first seven games of the 2021 season before a knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year. He did not record an interception but did break up a pass.

Fortune is the third cornerback to leave the team this offseason and fifth starter behind Josh Chandler-Semedo, Jackie Mathews, Daryl Porter Jr, and Winston Wright. The West Virginia Mountaineers continue to lose valuable starting snaps prior to a season where head coach Neal Brown is likely needing at least a better than .500 record to stay off the hotseat.

We remind you that a player can enter the portal and withdraw his name without penalty, however once entering the portal, the school is not required to keep the player on scholarship. According to EerSports.com, Fortune accounted for 312 snaps last season and West Virginia has now lost over 5,600 snaps from the 2021 season due to transfers.