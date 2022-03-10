West Virginia vs. Kansas: Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinal: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

WHEN/WHERE

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 3:00PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN | DirecTV 206, Dish 140

Announcers: Rich Hollenberg, Chris Spatola & Kris Budden

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: Kansas -10, Total 145.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook. (Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Lawrence, Kansas

Series History: This will be the 24th meeting between West Virginia and Kansas, with the Jayhawks leading the series, 17-6. This year, the Jayhawks came away with an 85-59 victory in Lawrence and won 71-58 in Morgantown. WVU is 0-3 against Kansas in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, including two championship final games.

Record: 25-6 (14-4 Big 12)

Record in 2020-21: 21-9 (12-6 Big 12), Lost to No. 6 seeded USC Trojans in NCAA 2nd round

Head Coach: Bill Self (19th season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Kansas Jayhawks: David McCormack, Mitch Lightfoot, Remy Martin, Chris Teahan and Ochai Agbaji





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

