THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: West Virginia’s loyal basketball fans

LOYAL FANS

Despite a rough men’s basketball season, West Virginia was able to host very large crowds for most of its home games this year. The average home game attendance this season was 11,535 fans, with the season-high being 14,100. The 11,535 average is the fourth highest in WVU history. Only the 2010, 2018, and 2020 seasons had higher home game attendance averages.

So, contrary to what some may think about the quality of WVU fans and students, they have proven year after year that they are some of the most loyal and dedicated fans in college basketball, even when the team is not performing as well. Head coach Bob Huggins and almost every Mountaineer basketball player know and appreciate the great fans that always support them.

JEVON CARTER NBA UPDATE

It is starting to look like former West Virginia star Jevon Carter has found an NBA team that is willing to really give him a chance to prove himself. Carter recently joined the Milwaukee Bucks, and the team is already fitting him into the rotation on a regular basis. Jevon is averaging 17 minutes per game, which is more than he has averaged with any other team. And he is making the most of his opportunities by scoring 5.5 points per game and shooting 52.9% from three-point range, which are also higher averages than he has had with any other team. In Milwaukee’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Carter had 12 points and four assists in 25 minutes.

WALK-OFF WIN

The West Virginia baseball team went into extra innings with Rider on Tuesday, but a walk-off double from freshman infielder Grant Hussey helped the Mountaineers get the 5-4 comeback win.

WVU returns to action this weekend as they host a series with Ohio State. All three games will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

The Big 12 Tournament begins tonight for the West Virginia women’s basketball team. The Mountaineers will play TCU at 9:00 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Junior forward Esmery Martinez of the WVU women’s basketball team has been named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and freshman guard JJ Quinerly was unanimously selected to the conference All-Freshman Team. They are joined by three teammates that received honorable mention nods.

Four West Virginia wrestlers have qualified for the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

AROUND THE NCAA

Delaware has punched its ticket to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament after defeating UNC Wilmington, 59-55, in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament championship on Tuesday.

No surprises in the West Coast Conference Tournament, as the #1 Gonzaga basketball team won the championship over #17 Saint Mary’s.

Bryant is heading to the Big Dance after winning the Northeast Conference Tournament, but the main headline from the championship was about the fight that broke out between fans during the game.

ODDS AND ENDS

Another big NFL trade is in the works, with quarterback Carson Wentz being sent from the Indianapolis Colts to Washington.

