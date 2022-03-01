GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma Sooners — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 7:00PM ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2 | DirecTV 209, Dish 143

Announcers: Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 383, Sirius App 973

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: Oklahoma -5.5, Total 135 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Norman, Oklahoma

Series History: Since WVU joined the Big 12, the Mountaineers are 8-14 against Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated WVU, 72-62, on Jan. 26 and swept both meetings last season to take a 15-9 advantage in series play. The Sooners have won five in a row in the series and six of the last seven. WVU’s last win in the series was a 72-71 victory in the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.

Record: 15-14 (5-11 Big 12)

Record in 2020-21: 16-11 (9-8 Big 12), Loss to No. 1 seed Gonzaga in NCAA Second Round

Head Coach: Porter Moser (1st season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Pauly Paulicap, Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman and Kobe Johnson

Oklahoma Sooners: Jalen Hill, Tanner Groves, Jacob Groves, Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

