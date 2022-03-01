Baseball Team Ranked #25 in Perfect Game Rankings

The West Virginia Mountaineers find themselves now ranked at #25 in the Perfect Game Rankings after a 5-2 start.

For West Virginia, this is becoming the norm, as its now the 5th year in a row they’ve reached the status of Top 25 inside a major publication, and given the nature of baseball rankings, that actually is a tougher feat than it may appear. Playing a weekend series means three games against one opponent, so taking two of three isn’t nearly as impressive and baseball is a sport dominated by warm-climate teams.

5th year in a row @WVUBaseball inside “Top 25” for a major publication. Home opener tomorrow. Pack The Wag https://t.co/QmCJHQyAQv — WVU Baseball Recruiting & Camps (@WVUbaseballcamp) March 1, 2022

West Virginia got here on the heels of a 5-2 start, one that saw them start the year 3-0 before a tough, late inning loss to Coastal Carolina on Monday of the opening weekend. They followed up that 3-1 start with a 2-1 weekend series win over Charlotte, a team forecasted to make the field of 64 in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Randy Mazey has hinted that his team is going to be built on speed and small ball and we saw that last Friday when his team stole nine bases and 16 over the three-game series. The Mountaineers now sit at fourth in the nation with 25 steals.