THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Mike Gansey named General Manager of Cleveland Cavaliers

GANSEY NAMED GM

Former West Virginia men’s basketball star Mike Gansey has been promoted to the role of General Manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Gansey is moving up into the leading position after serving as the assistant GM for the Cavs NBA franchise. The former Mountaineer will now be more involved in Cleveland’s draft preparations and logistics, while also continuing to assist in player scouting and personnel decisions. He started as an intern in basketball operations for the Cavs in 2011, and now at age 39 he is helping run the entire organization.

Gansey played two seasons at WVU, being named to the Big East Conference All-Tournament Team in 2005 and the Big East All-Conference First Team in 2006. He averaged 14.4 points per game, which is 18th-best in school history, while shooting 52.6% from the field, which is the ninth-best percentage in program history. Gansey also had a 39.4% three-point shooting percentage, which is fifth best in WVU men’s basketball history. His other high-ranking statistics include 1.75 steals per game, which is 9th in program history, and 32.1 minutes per game, which is 14th in school history. Gansey’s incredible career as a Mountaineer earned him a spot in the WVU’s Sports Hall of Fame.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL WIN

The West Virginia women’s basketball team earned a 60-56 win over Oklahoma State in front of a national television audience on ESPNU on Sunday afternoon. Junior forward Esmery Martinez had another double-double for the Mountaineers with 12 points and 14 rebounds. She also had four steals.

Senior forward Kari Niblack led WVU in scoring with 15 points, and she had five blocks. The second consecutive win has the Mountaineers back to .500 at 13-13 this season.

BASEBALL HOME OPENER

The #25 West Virginia baseball team has its home opener today against Canisius at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are currently 5-2 following a series win at Charlotte this past weekend, where they won the first two games and dropped the third. Fifth-year senior Zach Bravo will be the starting pitcher for WVU this afternoon and the game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

Last week freshman infielder JJ Wetherholt of the #25 West Virginia baseball team was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week and WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Wetherholt started his college career with a home run in his first career at-bat and finished his first three games at .538, with six RBI, four runs scored, two stolen bases, one triple, and a double.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

The #4 West Virginia rifle team has qualified for the NCAA Championships. The top program in the nation is going for its 20th national title this month.

The West Virginia men’s swimming and diving team finished in third place at the Big 12 Championship, while the women’s team finished in fourth place. WVU senior David Dixon led the way by placing first in the men’s 200 fly.

AROUND THE BIG 12

A strong second half helped Baylor knock off the Kansas men’s basketball team on Saturday. As a result, the Bears jumped up to #3 in the Associated Press top 25 and the Jayhawks fell to #6.

AROUND THE NCAA

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season following an insane altercation with the Wisconsin coaching staff. Howard started the argument Badgers head coach Greg Gard and then hit assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face.

Senior guard Fatts Russell led the Maryland basketball team to an upset win over then-#22 Ohio State, 75-60, on Sunday.

ODDS AND ENDS

Earlier this year the NBA released its 75th anniversary team ranking the league’s top players throughout the years, and now the list has been put in order by ESPN.

