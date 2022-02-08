GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Iowa State Cyclones — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 7:00PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Mark Neely and Lance Blanks

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 385, Sirius App 975

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -2.5, Total 129 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Ames, Iowa

Series History: West Virginia holds an 11-8 series advantage against Iowa State. All 19 meetings have been since West Virginia joined the Big 12 Conference in 2012. The Mountaineers have won 10 of the last 12 regular-season meetings in the series, including a 70-65 decision in Morgantown and a 76-72 victory in Ames last season. West Virginia is 7-2 against Iowa State in Morgantown with six wins in a row.

Record: 16-7 (3-7 Big 12)

Record in 2020-21: 2-22 (0-18 Big 12)

Head Coach: T.J. Otzelberger (1st season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Pauly Paulicap, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Iowa State Cyclones: Izaiah Brockington, Tyrese Hunter, Gabe Kalscheur, Tristan Enaruna and Robert Jones





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

