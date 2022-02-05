GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022
Tip-Off Time: 2:00PM ET
Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: ESPN | DirecTV 206, Dish 140
Announcers: Mark Neely and Tim Welsh
Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 389, Sirius App 979
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs
Betting Odds: Texas Tech -5.5, Total 132.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Lubbock, Texas
Series History: This will be the 24th meeting between West Virginia and Texas Tech with WVU leading 16-7. The Mountaineers have won 13 of the last 19 meetings in the series. Just two weeks ago in Lubbock, the Red Raiders came away with a 78-65 decision. WVU led 54-53 with 6:21 to go.
Record: 17-5 (6-3 Big 12)
Record in 2020-21: 18-11 (9-8 Big 12), Lost to No. 3 seeded Arkansas in NCAA Second Round
Head Coach: Mark Adams (1st season)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:
West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, ???, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson
Texas Tech Red Raiders: Kevin Obanor, Bryson Williams, Davion Warren, Kevin McCullar and Adonis Arms
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
