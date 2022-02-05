GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 2:00PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN | DirecTV 206, Dish 140

Announcers: Mark Neely and Tim Welsh

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 389, Sirius App 979

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: Texas Tech -5.5, Total 132.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Lubbock, Texas

Series History: This will be the 24th meeting between West Virginia and Texas Tech with WVU leading 16-7. The Mountaineers have won 13 of the last 19 meetings in the series. Just two weeks ago in Lubbock, the Red Raiders came away with a 78-65 decision. WVU led 54-53 with 6:21 to go.

Record: 17-5 (6-3 Big 12)

Record in 2020-21: 18-11 (9-8 Big 12), Lost to No. 3 seeded Arkansas in NCAA Second Round

Head Coach: Mark Adams (1st season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, ???, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Kevin Obanor, Bryson Williams, Davion Warren, Kevin McCullar and Adonis Arms





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...