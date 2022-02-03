Gerad Parker Expected To Become Notre Dame TE Coach

As first reported by Sports Illustrated, West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver coach Gerad Parker is expected to be announced as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish new Tight Ends coach.

According to sources, Irish Illustrated has learned that West Virginia co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Gerad Parker is expected to become the next tight ends coach at the University of Notre Dame. We were told yesterday that he interviewed for the position on Tuesday and was an immediate top target for head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator. Former Notre Dame tight end coach John McNulty accepted an offer over the weekend to become the offensive coordinator at Boston College. The Fighting Irish wasted no time finding his replacement.

Parker currently holds the title of Assistant Coach (Co-Offensive Coordinator / Wide Receivers) for West Virginia. Parker came to West Virginia in 2020 after serving as the Penn State Nittany Lions wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. In his two years as wide receivers coach, the Mountaineers have not had a receiver with more than 700 yards receiving.