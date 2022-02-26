Malik Curry’s season-high not enough to get West Virginia past No. 20 Texas

West Virginia’s upset bid came up short in Morgantown, as Malik Curry’s 16-footer clanged off the front of the rim with just one second remaining to allow the No. 20 Texas Longhorns to escape the WVU Coliseum with an 82-81 win.

The Mountaineers found themselves down 82-78 with just over a minute remaining, after holding a 10-point lead midway through the half. Texas’ Timmy Allen, brother of former West Virginia guard Teddy Allen, scored 15 of his season-high 26 points in the final ten minutes to put the Longhorns on top, but the Mountaineers wouldn’t give up.

Curry closed the Longhorns’ lead to one with 11 seconds remaining after driving in for a layup and picking up the foul for a three-point play. Texas’ inbounds pass went out of bounds off of Andrew Jones with nine seconds left to set Curry and West Virginia the opportunity to steal the win, but the Mountaineers were unable to capitalize.

Curry came off the bench to lead the Mountaineers with a season-high 27 points. Taz Sherman finished the day with 13 points, while Gabe Osabuohien added 12 points of his own. Sean McNeil chipped in 9 points.

West Virginia will be back on the road on Tuesday when they’ll take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the penultimate game of the regular season. That game will be broadcast on ESPN2, with tip-off set for 7:00PM ET.