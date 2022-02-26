GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 20 Texas Longhorns — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022
Tip-Off Time: 2:00PM ET
Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: ESPN2 | DirecTV 209, Dish 143
Announcers: Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla
Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription
Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more.
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 383, Sirius App 973
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs
Betting Odds: Texas -3.5, Total 132.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Austin, Texas
Series History: This will be the 25th meeting between West Virginia and Texas with the Longhorns holding a 14-10 series lead. West Virginia has won six of the last 12 meetings in the series, but the Longhorns have won six of the last eight meetings. This year in Austin on Jan. 1, Texas won 74-59. WVU was without Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols
Record: 20-8 (9-6 Big 12)
Record in 2020-21: 19-8 (11-6 Big 12), Lost to Abilene Christian in NCAA First Round
Head Coach: Chris Beard (1st season)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:
West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman and Kobe Johnson
Texas Longhorns: Timmy Allen, Christian Bishop, Andrew Jones, Marcus Carr and Courtney Ramey
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
