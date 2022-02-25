Josh Chandler-Semedo Enters Transfer Portal

Josh Chandler-Semedo, the senior linebacker for the West Virginia Mountaineers, has become the latest player to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

I have officially entered the transfer portal — Josh Chandler-Semedo (@jc_2018) February 25, 2022

The move comes after a tumultuous offseason that saw Chandler-Semedo first declare he would not return to the Mountaineers, walking with the seniors on Senior Day only to reverse course and declare that he would actually use his last year of eligibility and return. Following that announcement, rumors began to circulate that the senior linebacker from Ohio was having second thoughts and wanted to explore other options.

Semedo finishes his career at West Virginia with 257 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions. The senior linebacker had an outstanding 2021 where he totalled over 110 tackles, ranking 12th in the nation. For his effort he was named All Big 12 Honorable Mention.

This departure leaves the Mountaineers with 78 scholarship players, but only 17 seniors. Chandler-Semedo’s departure follows VanDarius Cowan, Jackie Matthews, and Daryl Porter as the latest defensive player to transfer from the program.