GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Iowa State Cyclones — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.

WHEN/WHERE

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 7:00PM ET

Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPNU | DirecTV 208, Dish 141

Announcers: Chuckie Kempf and King McClure

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 386, Sirius App 976

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: Iowa State -6, Total 132.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Ames, Iowa

Series History: West Virginia holds a 12-8 series advantage against Iowa State. • The Mountaineers have won 11 of the last 13 regular season meetings in the series, including a 70-65 decision in Morgantown and a 76-72 victory in Ames last season. • Just two weeks ago in Morgantown on Feb. 8, WVU came away with a 79-63 win over the Cyclones.

Record: 18-9 (5-9 Big 12)

Record in 2020-21: 2-22 (0-18 Big 12)

Head Coach: T.J. Otzelberger (1st season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Iowa State Cyclones: George Conditt, Aljaz Kunc, Gabe Kalscheur, Tyrese Hunter and Izaiah Brockington





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...