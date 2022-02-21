West Virginia loses again (this time it’s TCU)

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) have lost 11 of their last 12 games. The latest coming in the form of a 77-67 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-7 Big 12) in Fort Worth.

West Virginia shot 55% from the field in the first half but, despite eight unanswered points in the final three minutes, still managed to find themselves down 43-42 heading into the locker room.

The second half was more of the same tale that has been told numerous times this season. The Mountaineers went ice cold from the field, unable to get anything to fall and allowing the Horned Frogs to steadily build a double-digit lead with just over five minutes remaining.

Taz Sherman led West Virginia with 23 points. Kedrian Johnson scored 12 points, adding five rebounds and four assists to his stat line. Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell each scored nine points.

West Virginia will travel to Ames, Iowa, where they’ll take on Iowa State on Wednesday. That game is scheduled for a 7:00PM ET tip and will be broadcast on ESPNU. The Mountaineers beat the Cyclones, 79-63, in Morgantown on February 8th.