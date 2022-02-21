GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. TCU Horned Frogs — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Monday, February 21, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 8:00PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Ted Emrich and Bryndon Manzer

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 380, Sirius App 970

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: TCU -4.5, Total 133.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Fort Worth, Texas

Series History: West Virginia is 16-3 all-time in the series with TCU. Last season, West Virginia won 76-67 in Morgantown and 74-66 in Fort Worth. TCU’s three wins in the series took place in Fort Worth in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Record: 16-8 (5-7 Big 12)

Record in 2020-21: 12-14 (5-11 Big 12)

Head Coach: Jamie Dixon (6th season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

TCU Horned Frogs: Emanuel Miller, Chuck O’Bannon, Eddie Lampkin, Mike Miles and Damion Baugh





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

