West Virginia QB Commit Raheim Jeter Injured In Shooting

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback commit - class of 2023 - Raheim Jeter has been injured in an apparent road-rage shooting incident according to his mother, who posted on Facebook Sunday morning.

Gm Gm !! Some may know, some may not my son Raheim Jeter was involved in a road rage incident on Friday 2/18/2022. He was shot in his left leg and will be having surgery soon, I’m asking that everybody keep us in your prayers. I can’t say much about the incident because I don’t know everything, but I will say my God is awesome! Thanks to everyone who reached out and continue to pray for him.

According to Chris Anderson at EerSports.com, Eersports checked records in the area where Jeter lives and came across an incident report matching the time and description.

EerSports checked records in and around Spartanburg and came across an incident that matched the timing and description of what Hughes reported. On Friday afternoon around 1:15pm ET, a juvenile was shot near Home Street in Spartanburg, South Carolina. No other details have yet been made available. EerSports has a request out to the Spartanburg Police Department for more information, but no one was available on Sunday afternoon in the public information office.

In an update to their original story, Jeter reached out to Anderson and has let them know he is “doing well and recovering”.