GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 8:00PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN | DirecTV 206, Dish 140

Announcers: Rich Hollenberg and Chris Spatola

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 384, Sirius App 974

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: Kansas -5, Total 147 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Lawrence, Kansas

Series History: This will be the 23rd meeting between West Virginia and Kansas. • Kansas leads the series, 16-6. On Jan. 15 in Lawrence, the Jayhawks came away with an 85-59 victory. Last year, WVU won, 91-79, in Morgantown, while Kansas won in Lawrence, 79-65.

Record: 21-4 (10-2 Big 12)

Record in 2020-21: 21-9 (12-6 Big 12), Loss to USC in NCAA Second Round

Head Coach: Bill Self (19th season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Isaiah Cottrell, Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Kedarian Johnson

Kansas Jayhawks: Jalen Wilson, David McCormack, Christian Braun, Dajuan Harris and Ochai Agbaji





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...