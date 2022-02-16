Bad News Offseason Continues For Mountaineers As Daryl Porter Jr Enters Transfer Portal

The West Virginia Mountaineers bad new offseason continues as they lost another starter to the NCAA Transfer Portal when starting cornerback Daryl Porter Jr announced he was entering his name.

I will be entering the transfer portal.. — DP ✨ (@darylporterjr) February 16, 2022

Porter’s entry into the portal comes as a surprise as Porter, who redshirted in 2020 but became a starter in 2021. Porter broke up 5 passes and totaled 46 tackles in his first year starting and looked to be a key component in a secondary that looked to step forward in 2022. Porter’s departure leaves the Mountaineers with three scholarship upperclassmen cornerbacks: Nicktroy Fortune, Charles Woods and Marcis Floyd.

Porter is not the only player who announced he was leaving the team recently. Tight end Charles Finley also announced that he was leaving the team. The departure of Finley leaves the Mountaineers with Mike O’Laughlin and transfer Brian Polendy as the only upperclassmen scholarship tight ends on the team.

Currently, the Mountaineers have 79 players on scholarship but only 18 seniors and 15 juniors.