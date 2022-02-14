GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas State Wildcats — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Monday, February 14, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 7:00PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2 | DirecTV 209, Dish 143

Announcers: Mark Neely and Chris Spatola

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 380, Sirius App 970

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: Kansas State -3.5, Total 135 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Manhattan, Kansas

Series History: West Virginia and Kansas State will be meeting for the 23rd time in series play that began in 1949. WVU leads 14-8. The first meeting took place in Morgantown on Dec. 12, 1949, with the Wildcats coming away with a 49-44 victory. WVU has won four in a row in the series. Last year, WVU won 65-43 in Morgantown and posted its biggest margin of victory in a road Big 12 game at K-State, 69-47. WVU won 71-68 on Jan. 8 in Morgantown earlier this season.

Record: 13-11 (5-7 Big 12)

Record in 2020-21: 9-20 (4-14 Big 12)

Head Coach: Bruce Weber (10th season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Pauly Paulicap, Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman and Kobe Johnson

Kansas State Wildcats: Davion Bradford, Mike McGuirl, Markquis Nowell, Mark Smith and Nijel Pack





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

