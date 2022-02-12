Oklahoma State doubles up West Virginia on the glass, Mountaineers fall to Cowboys, 81-58, in Stillwater

Just days after snapping their seven-game losing streak with a convincing win over Iowa State, the West Virginia Mountaineers stood by and watched the Oklahoma State Cowboys race past them in the second half of Saturday’s game in Stillwater, dropping their tenth game of the season, 81-58.

West Virginia got to the free-throw line early, opening up a 5-0 lead in the first minute of the game, but the Cowboys were quick to respond with a 7-0 run to take a 9-8 lead with just under four minutes off the clock.

The two teams traded blows throughout the half, but Oklahoma State would ultimately come out on top, taking a 36-30 lead into the half.

The second half was a completely different tale for the Mountaineers, who came out flat and watched the Cowboys go on a 16-2 run to put WVU in a 20-point hole, 52-32.

Freshman Seth Wilson tried to create a spark for West Virginia with five quick points, but the effort was futile as Oklahoma State continued to make shots and dominate the offensive glass, allowing the Cowboys to continue building their lead while the Mountaineers floundered.

Oklahoma State outrebounded West Virginia, 48-24, with 30 of the Cowboys’ rebounds coming in the second half.

Malik Curry led the Mountaineers with 13 points off the bench. Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil each score 12. Jalen Bridges chipped in eight points.

West Virginia will stay on the road, as they travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the Kansas State Wildcats on Monday. That game will tip at 7:00PM ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2.