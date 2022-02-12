GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 2:00PM ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2 | DirecTV 209, Dish 143

Announcers: Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | XM 381, Sirius App 971

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: Oklahoma State -4, Total 137.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Stillwater, Oklahoma

Series History: This will be the 22nd meeting in the series with West Virginia holding a 11-10 advantage. Earlier this year, WVU defeated Oklahoma State, 70-60, in Morgantown on Jan. 11. The first meeting in the series took place at the Kentucky Invitational on Dec. 19, 1958, with the No. 7-ranked Mountaineers coming away with a 67-59 victory.

Record: 11-12 (4-7 Big 12)

Record in 2020-21: 2-22 (0-18 Big 12)

Head Coach: Mike Boynton (5th season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Jalen Bridges, Pauly Paulicap, Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman and Kobe Johnson

Oklahoma State Cowboys: Moussa Cisse, Isaac Likekele, Avery Anderson III, Bryce Thompson and Rondel Walker





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

