West Virginia To Hire Tony Washington As WR Coach

According to Pete Thamel on Twitter, the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to hire Tony Washington from Coastal Carolina to fill their open wide receivers coaches spot.

Sources: West Virginia expected to hire Coastal Carolina WR coach Tony Washington as the school’s new WR coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 11, 2022

The spot was recently vacated by Gerad Parker, who left the Mountaineers to become the tight ends coach at Notre Dame.

Washington spent four years in the NFL, playing for the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots. Following his time in the NFL, he became the Offensive quality control and wide receivers coach at East Carolina in 2018 before becomes a graduate assistant and wide receivers coach at Louisville in 2020. He has spent the last two seasons as the wide receivers coach at Coastal Carolina.

In two seasons at Coastal Carolina, Washington helped Jaivon Heiligh blossom. Prior to Washington’s arrival, Heiligh was the Chanticleers leading receiver with 46 receptions and 497 yards. In 2020, Washington’s first season, those numbers jumped to 65 receptions and 998 yards (with 10 touchdowns). Last year, Heiligh improved to 66 catches for 1,128 yards and 7 touchdowns.