THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Jevon Carter hits seven three-pointers for Brooklyn

SEASON-HIGH FOR JEVON

The Brooklyn Nets have been struggling lately, but former Mountaineer Jevon Carter is playing as well as he has all season. Carter scored a season-high 21 points in the Nets’ 126-91 loss to the Boston Celtics. He hit seven three-pointers to lead Brooklyn in scoring, while also accumulating three rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes of play.

This was the first time all season that Jevon played over 30 minutes in a game. It was also the third time that he scored double-digits. Considering the West Virginia legend is averaging just 3.4 points per game with 11.8 minutes per game, this was a great performance that helped him show that he can be a valuable scorer, along with his well-known defensive strengths.

NFL COMBINE INVITE

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown has been invited to the NFL Combine. Brown rushed for 1,065 yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2021 season. He also had over 200 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. Leddie’s great career has likely put him in the top 10 among running backs in WVU history.

The Philadelphia native is expected to be the only Mountaineer at the combine, and he will hope to hear his name called at the 2022 NFL Draft in April.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

The undefeated West Virginia rifle team remains at #4 in the national rankings. The Mountaineers will wrap up the regular season on Saturday morning against #2 Kentucky.

The West Virginia gymnastics team continues to rank in the top 25 nationally in the floor exercise. Senior Kendra Combs and junior Abbie Pierson have been the Mountaineers’ top performers in the floor lineup.

AROUND THE BIG 12

Timmy Allen scored 24 points to lead #20 Texas to a 79-76 win over #8 Kansas on Monday night. Timmy is the brother of former West Virginia men’s basketball player Teddy “Buckets” Allen.

A strong first half helped TCU hold on to a 77-73 win over the Oklahoma State basketball team on Tuesday. Senior forward Chuck O’Bannon Jr. led the Horned Frogs with 19 points.

AROUND THE NCAA

The Arkansas men’s basketball team upset #1 Auburn, 80-76, in overtime on Tuesday night.

#3 Purdue got rolling in the second half against #13 Illinois and there was no stopping the Boilermakers, as they earned an 84-68 win.

