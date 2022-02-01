THE SHOTGUN THROWDOWN: Losing streak doesn’t slow ticket sales for West Virginia

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

SOLD OUT GAME

Despite a devastating losing streak, the West Virginia men’s basketball team is still continuing to sell out its home games. The Mountaineers’ game against #10 Kansas is officially a sellout. This conference matchup will be the primetime game for ESPN’s national audience on a Saturday night, so it will reflect well on team and the fan base if the WVU Coliseum is full for this game, no matter what the team’s record is at that point in the season.

The fact that this game is sold out shows that many WVU fans still have hope for this team and this season. Do you think Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers can find a way to turn this season around?

SUPER BOWL BOUND

Former West Virginia offensive lineman Quinton Spain will be joining the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Spain has played every offensive down for the Bengals in their past two wins. He is also the first Mountaineer to reach the Super Bowl since the 2017 NFL season.

WEST VIRGINIA ROUNDUP

Sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane of the West Virginia track and field team recorded an indoor school record in the 800-meter run at the PSU Sykes and Sabock Challenge on Saturday. Keane’s record time of 2:05.80 also made her the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week.

The #3 West Virginia rifle team earned two wins over ranked opponents this past weekend. The Mountaineers defeated #9 Akron and #12 Morehead State to maintain its perfect 12-0 record.

AROUND THE BIG 12

The Big 12 lost the Big 12/SEC Challenge, six games to four, this past Saturday. The four teams to gain wins for the Big 12 were #14 Texas Tech, #20 Iowa State, #23 Texas, and TCU. Two of those four wins were over ranked opponents: the Longhorns’ win over then-#18 Tennessee and the Horned Frogs’ upset victory over then-#19 LSU. The was the second consecutive year that the Big 12 lost the men’s basketball challenge.

AROUND THE NCAA

Sunday wasn’t just full of good NFL Playoff games, there were also some great college basketball games too. #4 Purdue hit a last second three-pointer to defeat #16 Ohio State.

#15 Providence battled back to knock off then-#22 Marquette, 65-63.

ODDS AND ENDS

After two fantastic conference championship games, the Super Bowl matchup is set. Who do you think will win between the Cincinnati Bengals and the hosting Los Angeles Rams?

