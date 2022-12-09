West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White entering transfer portal

Per Chris Anderson at Eersports.com, West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Jordan White has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. White, a redshirt freshman, started on the offensive line against the Pittsburgh Panthers, a 38-31 loss for the Mountaineers, but was injured halfway through the game. He did not appear in another game until weeks 8 and 9.

White becomes the tenth Mountaineer to enter his name into the portal joining the list of Will Crowder and JT Daniels, Reese Smith, Corbin Page, Mike O’Laughlin, Taijh Alston, Charles Woods, Tyrin Woodby and Mumu Bin-Wahad.