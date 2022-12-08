WVU defensive lineman Taijh Alston to enter transfer portal

West Virginia defensive lineman Taijh Alston, a super senior with one year of eligibility remaining, has chosen to enter the transfer portal, via an announcement on his Instagram.

Mountaineer Nation, thank you for being the most passionate fans in college football. Y’all showed love to me and provided an advantage every time I stepped on the field. Thank you Mike Joseph and Vince Blankenship for helping me come back from my injury to play the game I love. Thank you to all my brothers at WVU for pushing me every single day. With that being said, I have entered my name in the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. #GG

Alston, who originally committed to East Carolina and redshirted in 2017, transferred to Copiah-Lincoln Community College in 2018. He joined the Mountaineers as part of the 2019 recruiting class.

He finished 2022 with 18 tackles and 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.