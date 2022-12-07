GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Navy Midshipmen — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPNU; DirecTV 208, DISH 141

TV Crew: Mark Neely and Mark Adams

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 384

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi & Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -18, Total 134.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Annapolis, Maryland

Series History: West Virginia and Navy will meet for the 14th time in all-time series play. Navy leads 7-6. The two teams will meet for the first time since Feb. 5, 1972. WVU won that game in Morgantown, 84-81. Before that, WVU and Navy met in the first round of the 1960 NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden. The Mountaineers came away with a 94-86 win. The first 11 meetings in the series were all played at Navy from 1923-48. Bob Huggins has never faced Navy as a head coach.

Record: 5-3

Record in 2021-22: 21-11 (12-6 Patriot League)

Head Coach: Ed DeChellis (12th Season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews, Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson, and Kedrian Johnson

Navy Midshipmen: Tyler Nelson, Daneil Deaver, Austin Inge, Sean Yoder, and Kam Summers





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary and join us over on The Smoking Musket Varsity Club Discord.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...