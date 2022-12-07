West Virginia wide receiver Sam James to enter NFL Draft

West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam James has announced that he will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

Firstly, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game I love. For the last 4 years of my life, he has blessed me beyond measures and I am forever thankful.

I am thankful for my amazing mother, who has always supported me and helped me along this journey. Thank you to my support system who never gave up and always pushed me to be the man I am today.

Next, I want to thank Coach Brown and the rest of the WVU Football staff for helping me become the man and player that I am today. thank you to Coach Mike and the rest of the strength staff who sacrificed their time to make sure that I was at my best everyday to perform.

To this wonderful state, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and taking me in as one of your own. Thank you to the fans who supported me through it all. You’ll always have a place in my heart. With all that being said, my journey is onto the next chapter and through discussion and prayer, I will be entering my name into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Once a Mountaineer, Always a Mountaineer!

Sam James #13