JT Daniels enters transfer portal

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels has announced that he intends to enter the transfer portal, according to Pete Thamel. Daniels has at least one more year of eligibility and may be seeking a second year of eligibility if he can get a medical redshirt for 2019. This would be the fourth school of his collegiate career.

Daniels came to West Virginia in the hopes of being the difference maker for the Mountaineers, with one report stating that Daniels and his family were told he was the difference between the Mountaineers and 10-wins. A defense that finished ranked near the bottom in many different categories, along with ineffectiveness by Daniels, led to a 5-7 season. Daniels was replaced in the Oklahoma Sooners game by Garrett Greene, who led a come-from-behind win. Daniels would not throw another pass for the Mountaineers once he was replaced. In the final game of the year, when Greene was injured on a tackle, freshman Nicco Marchiol finished the game.