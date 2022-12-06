The Shotgun/Throwdown: Gordon Gee is proud of WVU’s losing record in football

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee recently said, “we had the toughest football schedule in the country” and that was part of his reasoning for WVU bringing back head coach Neal Brown, despite his losing record during his four years with the Mountaineers. Gee also went on to say, “The fact that we’ve gone 5-7 in a very competitive environment is something I take a lot of pride in” and “we played rather well.”

This is not what most WVU fans want to hear. The Mountaineers undoubtedly played one of the toughest schedules in the country, but to say they played well is inaccurate. And a losing record is not something to be proud of.

We all want Neal Brown and the WVU football program to be successful, but we need to be real with ourselves when the results fall short of what the team and fans expect.

Basketball

Smith’s Career Game Lifts WVU Over Delaware State

A strong first quarter helped the West Virginia women’s basketball team beat Delaware State, 63-47, on Saturday. Fifth-year senior Madisen Smith tied her career high in points, with 24. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly added 11 points and led the Mountaineers with four steals.

Soccer

Brewster Becomes Three-Time All-American

Fifth-year senior Jordan Brewster has been an All-American for the third consecutive year. The West Virginia defender set a program record for 101 career starts. Brewster also scored three game-winning goals this season, including the one that helped the Mountaineers win the Big 12 Championship game.

Track and Field

McCabe Breaks WVU Program Record in 3,000-Meter

West Virginia track star Ceili McCabe broke the program record in the women’s 3,000-meter run at the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener on Saturday. The record-breaking performance helped McCabe earn a first-place finish in the event.

Around the Big 12

No. 3 TCU loses 31-28 in OT to K-State in Big 12 title game

Kansas State was able to narrowly defeat #3 TCU in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday afternoon, but the Horned Frogs were still able to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. TCU will face #2 Michigan in the Semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl.

Around the NCAA

No. 1 Georgia romps into playoff with 50-30 SEC win vs LSU

#1 Georgia dominated LSU in the SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs return to Atlanta on New Year’s Eve for their College Football Playoff Semifinal game against #4 Ohio State.

Have any tips, suggestions, or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket