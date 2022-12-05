The Transfer Portal is officially open for FBS athletes and chaos has washed over the college football landscape. West Virginia already has three players officially in the portal, but will they be able to fight off a flood of outbound transfers? Will head coach Neal Brown employ a different strategy, with the help of Country Roads Trust, when pulling guys out of the portal this year?
We’ll track all of the comings, goings, and names to keep an eye on below and keep this page updated as the off-season continues. We will flip over to a new season once the 2023 football season commences. This includes the profile pages for the incoming players from their old schools’ sites.
Follow all the latest transfer portal moves here:
Outgoing Players
|Player
|Position
|Year
|Destination
|Stats/Notes
|Mumu Bin-Wahad
|CB
|Freshman
|Undecided
|Played in 4 games as a true freshman. Recorded 3 total tackles.
|Charles Woods
|CB
|r-Junior
|Undecided
|Sidelined with injury on first drive of '22 season opener. Recorded 36 total tackles, 2 INT, 6 passes defended and 2 fumbles recovered in 15 career games.
|Mike O'Laughlin
|TE
|r-Junior
|Undecided
|Underwent a third knee surgery after another ACL tear during the Texas game. Caught 5 passes for 66 yards through 5 games.
Names To Watch
|Player
|Position
|Current Year
|Former School
|Stats/Notes
|Ali Jennings
|WR
|Junior
|Old Dominion
|Former Mountaineer transfer. First-Team All-Sun Belt. Led the Monarchs with 959 yards and nine touchdowns on 54 catches. Third in the country with 106.6 yards per game.
|Drae McCray
|WR
|Sophomore
|Austin Peay
|Racked up 1021 yards and nine touchdowns on 76 receptions for the Governors in 2022.
|Tyrese Chambers
|WR
|Senior
|FIU
|51 receptions for 544 yards and four touchdowns in '22
|Jimmy Horn Jr.
|WR
|Sophomore
|South Florida
|551 yards and three touchdowns on 37 catches. Had one kick return (89 yards) for a touchdown vs. BYU.
|Grant DuBose
|WR
|Junior
|Charlotte
|63 catches for 787 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022
|Theo Wease
|WR
|r-Junior
|Oklahoma
|Former 5* recruit in 2019. 3 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in Sooners regular season finale vs. Texas Tech
|Kyle Morlock
|TE
|Sophomore
|Shorter University
|446 yards and six touchdowns on 30 receptions in 2022
|Ajani Cornelius
|OT
|Sophomore
|Rhode Island
|Finished 2022 season with 89.5 ProFootballFocus grade and was one of the best run blockers at the FCS level. Had breakout performance vs. Pitt in Week 4.
|Gunner Britton
|OL
|r-Junior
|Western Kentucky
|Shane Cokes
|DL
|Senior
|Dartmouth
|53 total tackles in 2022, including 8.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble
|Braden Fiske
|DL
|r-Junior
|Western Michigan
|58 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumbles recovered in 2022.
|Anthony Goodlow
|DL
|r-Senior
|Tulsa
|44 total tackles in '22
|Andre Carter
|DL
|r-Junior
|Western Michigan
|68 total tackles, 7 sacks in 2022
|Kenney Solomon
|CB
|Junior
|Tulsa
|Transferred to Tulsa from Tennessee in '21.
|Montre Miller
|CB
|r-Senior
|Kent State
|52 total tackles in '22. 2 INT, 8 passes defended
