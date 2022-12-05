 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022-2023 West Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Follow all the Mountaineers’ comings and goings on the portal

By Michael Miller
The Transfer Portal is officially open for FBS athletes and chaos has washed over the college football landscape. West Virginia already has three players officially in the portal, but will they be able to fight off a flood of outbound transfers? Will head coach Neal Brown employ a different strategy, with the help of Country Roads Trust, when pulling guys out of the portal this year?

We’ll track all of the comings, goings, and names to keep an eye on below and keep this page updated as the off-season continues. We will flip over to a new season once the 2023 football season commences. This includes the profile pages for the incoming players from their old schools’ sites.

Follow all the latest transfer portal moves here:

Outgoing Players

Player Position Year Destination Stats/Notes
Player Position Year Destination Stats/Notes
Mumu Bin-Wahad CB Freshman Undecided Played in 4 games as a true freshman. Recorded 3 total tackles.
Charles Woods CB r-Junior Undecided Sidelined with injury on first drive of '22 season opener. Recorded 36 total tackles, 2 INT, 6 passes defended and 2 fumbles recovered in 15 career games.
Mike O'Laughlin TE r-Junior Undecided Underwent a third knee surgery after another ACL tear during the Texas game. Caught 5 passes for 66 yards through 5 games.
Last Updated: December 5, 2022

Names To Watch

Player Position Current Year Former School Stats/Notes
Player Position Current Year Former School Stats/Notes
Ali Jennings WR Junior Old Dominion Former Mountaineer transfer. First-Team All-Sun Belt. Led the Monarchs with 959 yards and nine touchdowns on 54 catches. Third in the country with 106.6 yards per game.
Drae McCray WR Sophomore Austin Peay Racked up 1021 yards and nine touchdowns on 76 receptions for the Governors in 2022.
Tyrese Chambers WR Senior FIU 51 receptions for 544 yards and four touchdowns in '22
Jimmy Horn Jr. WR Sophomore South Florida 551 yards and three touchdowns on 37 catches. Had one kick return (89 yards) for a touchdown vs. BYU.
Grant DuBose WR Junior Charlotte 63 catches for 787 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022
Theo Wease WR r-Junior Oklahoma Former 5* recruit in 2019. 3 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in Sooners regular season finale vs. Texas Tech
Kyle Morlock TE Sophomore Shorter University 446 yards and six touchdowns on 30 receptions in 2022
Ajani Cornelius OT Sophomore Rhode Island Finished 2022 season with 89.5 ProFootballFocus grade and was one of the best run blockers at the FCS level. Had breakout performance vs. Pitt in Week 4.
Gunner Britton OL r-Junior Western Kentucky
Shane Cokes DL Senior Dartmouth 53 total tackles in 2022, including 8.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble
Braden Fiske DL r-Junior Western Michigan 58 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumbles recovered in 2022.
Anthony Goodlow DL r-Senior Tulsa 44 total tackles in '22
Andre Carter DL r-Junior Western Michigan 68 total tackles, 7 sacks in 2022
Kenney Solomon CB Junior Tulsa Transferred to Tulsa from Tennessee in '21.
Montre Miller CB r-Senior Kent State 52 total tackles in '22. 2 INT, 8 passes defended
Last Updated: December 5, 2022

