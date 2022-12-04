WEST BY POD: Turning the Page

It’s West By Pod: A podcast about WVU sports, the Big 12 conference, and turning the page.

Joel (@WVStatsGuy) and Jordan (@Gameday_Shorts) recap the Oklahoma State game and give season grades and outlooks on the Mountaineer football team. The guys also talk about the men’s basketball team and news around the Big 12.

(1:15) Hoops

(8:30) OK State Recap

(18:00) Football Outlook

(30:50) Report Card

(49:00) Big 12 Recap/Precap

