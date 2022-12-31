GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas State Wildcats — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Saturday, December 31, 2022
Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Announcers: Ted Emrich and Bryndon Manzer
Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 380
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs
Betting Odds: Kansas State -1, Total 142 points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Manhattan, Kansas
Series History: West Virginia and Kansas State will be meeting for the 25th time in series play that began in 1949. WVU leads 15-9. The first meeting took place in Morgantown on Dec. 12, 1949, with the Wildcats coming away with a 49-44 victory. WVU has won five of the last six in the series, including two of three last season. WVU won 71-68 in Morgantown and 73-67 in the opening round of the Big 12 Championship. K-State won in Manhattan, 78-73, on Feb. 14.
Record: 11-1
Record in 2021-22: 14-17 (6-12 Big 12)
Head Coach: Jerome Tang (1st Season)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:
West Virginia Mountaineers: Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews, Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson, and Kedrian Johnson
Kansas State Wildcats: Davis N’Guessan, Keyontae Johnson, Nae’Quan Tomlin, Markquis Nowell, and Cam Carter
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
