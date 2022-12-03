GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Xavier Musketeers — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.



WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 6:30 PM EST

Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: FS1; DirecTV 219, DISH 150

TV Crew: Matt Schumacker and Dickey Simpkins

Online Streaming: Fox Sports with a valid cable subscription

Cord Cutters: Mountaineer fans can catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV, and get 15% off the base family plan, by following THIS LINK.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 375

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi & Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: Xavier -2.5, Total 148 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Cincinnati, Ohio

Series History: West Virginia and Xavier will meet for the third time in series play. The last meeting took place in the NCAA Sweet 16 on March 27, 2008, in Phoenix, Arizona. No. 12-ranked Xavier came away with a 79-75 victory in overtime. The series began in Morgantown on Dec. 28, 1979, an 82-65 WVU win in the West Virginia Classic

Record: 5-3

Record in 2021-22: 23-13 (8-11 Big East), Won NIT Championship with 73-72 victory of Texas A&M

Head Coach: Sean Miller (6th Season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews, Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson, and Kedrian Johnson

Xavier Musketeers: Jack Nunge, Souley Boum, Desmond Claude, Colby Jones and KyKy Tandy



PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary and join us over on The Smoking Musket Varsity Club Discord.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...