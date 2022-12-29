Tony Washington leaves WVU for Liberty, Mountaineers hire Bilal Marshall

According to 247Sports’ Mike Casazza, the West Virginia Mountaineers appear to have found their new wide receivers coach in former Purdue Boilermaker wide receiver Bilal Marshall. Marshall, who played at Purdue from 2012-2016 and caught 47 passes for 549 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a graduate assistant (GA) at West Virginia in 2020 and 2021 before becoming the wide receivers coach at Virginia Military Institute (VMI).

VMI receivers caught 210 passes for 2,291 yards (10.9 yards per catch) and 7 touchdowns. The team averaged 208.3 receiving yards per game over 11 games. The Keydets’ leading receiver was Chance Knox, who played in all 11 games and caught 58 passes for 535 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The hire comes after former wide receivers coach Tony Washington left the team to take the same position at Liberty, where he’ll reunite with new Flames head coach Jamey Chadwell. Washington coached under Chadwell at Coastal Carolina for two seasons before joining the Mountaineer coaching staff this past February.