The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia starts Big 12 Conference play

The #24 West Virginia men’s basketball team plays its first Big 12 game of the season on Saturday at Kansas State. The Mountaineers are 15-9 all-time against the Wildcats, including WVU’s last win over K-State in the Big 12 Tournament last season. The Mountaineers will need to shut down senior forward Keyontae Johnson, who is leading Kansas State with 17.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

WVU is now 10-2 this season after going on a four-game winning streak. The Big 12 Conference schedule is always a rollercoaster. The Mountaineers will hope to start it with a win at K-State before traveling to Oklahoma State next week.

This New Year’s Eve game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Basketball

Nichols enters Big 12 play following best performances with WVU

New Year’s Eve in the Coliseum presents a big matchup for the 10-2 West Virginia women’s basketball team. The Mountaineers are hosting #18 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.

Wrestling

Mountaineers Wrap Up 2022 At Midlands Championships

The West Virginia wrestling team will close out the 2022 portion of the schedule at the Midlands Championships today and tomorrow. The event is hosted by Northwestern. Six Mountaineers are currently ranked in FloWrestling’s top 30, including #5 Peyton Hall in the 165-pound weight class, #6 Killian Cardinale at 149 pounds, #21 Sam Hillegas in the 149-pound weight class, #21 heavyweight Michael Wolfgram, and honorable mentions Anthony Carman and Austin Cooley.

Around the Big 12

No. 18 TCU breaks past Central Arkansas for 9th win in row

#18 TCU put up 103 in its win over the Central Arkansas men’s basketball team on Wednesday. Junior guard Mike Miles Jr. led the Horned Frogs scoring 21 points, and senior forward Emanuel Miller had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Texas Tech wins 29th straight at home, beats S.C. State

All five starters scored in double digits for Texas Tech, as the Red Raiders cruised to a 110-71 win over the South Carolina State basketball team.

Around the NCAA

Duke contains Plumlee, beats UCF 30-13 in Military Bowl

Solid defense helped Duke defeat the UCF football team in the Military Bowl. Freshman defensive back Chandler Rivers had six tackles and an interception for the Blue Devils.

