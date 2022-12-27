The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia climbs into the Top 25

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The West Virginia men’s basketball team is ranked in the top 25 of both the Associated Press and USA Today Sports Coaches polls at #24.

The Mountaineers are 10-2 after their latest win over Stony Brook. After struggling last season, with a 16-17 record, the team has bounced back thanks to an offense boost from its transfer newcomers. Fifth-year transfer Erik Stevenson is leading the team with 14.5 points per game, followed by fellow newcomer Tre Mitchell who is scoring almost 13 points per game. Joe Tousssaint has also had an impact in his first year at WVU, dishing over three assists per game and averaging over 10 points per game.

#24 WVU isn’t the only Big 12 team that is ranked. Half of the conference is in the top 20, with Kansas at #4, Texas at #6, Baylor at #12, and TCU at #18. The ranked Mountaineers return to action on New Year’s Eve at Kansas State.

Football

Former LSU tight end Kole Taylor commits to WVU

West Virginia has secured a power-five transfer, with former LSU tight end Kole Taylor. In seven starts for the Tigers, Taylor has 17 receptions, 159 yards, and one touchdown. He also has two years of eligibility remaining.

Brown hints at offensive evolution for 2023 season

With four running backs set to return and quarterback Garrett Greene showing flashes in 2022, could West Virginia bet preparing for an offensive evolution next season?

Basketball

Texas Game Sold Out

West Virginia’s men’s basketball game against #6 Texas is officially sold out. The #24 Mountaineers will be hosting the Longhorns on Saturday, January 21st, in this nationally televised Big 12 game.

Around the Big 12

Around the NCAA

