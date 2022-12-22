GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Stony Brook Seawolves — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022

Tip-Off Time: 6:00 PM EST

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Nick Farrell, Warren Baker & Angelica Trinone

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 382

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: West Virginia -26.5, Total 139.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Stony Brook, NY

Series History: West Virginia and Stony Brook will meet for the first time in school history. West Virginia is 47-11 against current members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Bob Huggins has never faced Stony Brook as a head coach.

Record: 4-8

Record in 2021-22: 18-13 (10-8 CAA)

Head Coach: Geno Ford (4th Season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews, Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson, and Kedrian Johnson

Stony Brook Seawolves: Frankie Policelli, Kenan Sarvan, Keenan Fitzmorris, Tyler Stephenson-Moore, and Kaine Roberts





