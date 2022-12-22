The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia goes for 10th win of the season tonight vs. Stony Brook

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The West Virginia men’s basketball team is going for its 10th win of the season tonight when it hosts Stony Brook in the WVU Coliseum.

The Seawolves are struggling with a 4-8 record, but the Mountaineers still need to handle their business. WVU head coach Bob Huggins is confident they can do that because the team is remaining focused on basketball, despite the upcoming holiday break. The Hall of Famer said that the team has “guys who like to play,” which could help the team stay in shape and keep their momentum going as the Mountaineers head towards Big 12 play.

WVU’s last win over Buffalo gave senior forward the opportunity to have a breakout game. This game could also give some Mountaineers the chance to find their groove. Sophomores Mohamed Wague and Seth Wilson are two players that could have breakout games against Stony Brook.

Tonight’s game tips off at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with WVU’s hometown crew calling the game.

Basketball

West Virginia Uses Big Fourth Quarter to Blast Miami (Ohio)

The West Virginia women’s basketball team dominated the West Palm Beach Invitational with back-to-back wins over Georgia and Miami (Ohio). WVU shut down the RedHawks in the first and fourth quarters to get an 82-51 win on Wednesday. Five Mountaineers scored in double digits, with fifth-year senior Danni Nichols leading the way with 17 points.

NFL

Geno Smith earns first-ever Pro Bowl spot

Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith has been named a Pro Bowl player for the first time in his NFL career. Geno earned the honor by leading the league with a 71.4 completion percentage and the second highest passer rating with a 105.3.

Around the Big 12

Harmon, Obanor score 22 points each; Texas Tech wins 111-67

Texas Tech blew out the Houston Christian men’s basketball team, 111-67, thanks to 22 points and nine rebounds from senior forward Kevin Obanor. Senior guard De’Vion Harmon also scored 22 points along with had nine assists.

Tomlin scores 26, K-State holds off Radford 73-65

Kansas State played a close game against Radford, but 26 points and nine rebounds from junior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin helped the Wildcats get the win.

Around the NCAA

Toledo hands Liberty 1st bowl loss, 21-19, in Boca Bowl

Liberty mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl, but a failed two-point conversion by the Flames helped Toledo hold on to win the game.

Have any tips, suggestions, or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket