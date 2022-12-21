 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Keeping track of West Virginia football’s 2023 Early Signing Period: Mountaineers seal the deal with four-star receiver Traylon Ray

This is everything you’ll need to be in the loop of the early signing period

Good morning! The Early Signing Period is underway and there’s already been a handful of signings announced.

Neal Brown and what’s left of his coaching staff has remained as busy as ever since the end of the season, despite all the questions and rumors surrounding the state of the football program. Because of that, it appears a West Virginia program on the brink of shambles is going to be able to keep most of the 2023 signing class together.

Feel free to stay here all day long, as we will do our best to update this thread with anything and everything you will need for today.

Signees

Josiah Jackson, three-star cornerback

Jordan Jackson, three-star cornerback

Sean Boyle, three-star quarterback

Tory Johnson Jr., three-star wide receiver

Noah Braham, three-star tight end

Nick Krahe, three-star offensive lineman

Zachariah Keith, three-star edge

Ben Cutter, three-star linebacker

James Heard, three-star linebacker

Jahiem White, three-star running back

Cooper Young, three-star offensive lineman

Josiah Trotter, three-star linebacker

Oryend Fisher, three-star edge

DJ Oliver, three-star running back

Rodney Gallagher, four-star wide receiver

Johnny Williams IV, three-star offensive lineman

Traylon Ray, four-star wide receiver

Still Waiting For (Currently Committed)

Corey McIntyre Jr, three-star defensive lineman

Chrisdasson Saint-Jean, three-star offensive lineman

Flipped Commitments, Signed Elsewhere

Justin Benton, three-star defensive lineman

The long-time Mountaineer commit visited Houston and Texas recently and announced he’s flipping his commitment to Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars during his signing ceremony at his high school this morning.

