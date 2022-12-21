Keeping track of West Virginia football’s 2023 Early Signing Period: Mountaineers seal the deal with four-star receiver Traylon Ray

Good morning! The Early Signing Period is underway and there’s already been a handful of signings announced.
Neal Brown and what’s left of his coaching staff has remained as busy as ever since the end of the season, despite all the questions and rumors surrounding the state of the football program. Because of that, it appears a West Virginia program on the brink of shambles is going to be able to keep most of the 2023 signing class together.
Feel free to stay here all day long, as we will do our best to update this thread with anything and everything you will need for today.
Signees
Josiah Jackson, three-star cornerback
Jordan Jackson, three-star cornerback
Keeping the Jackson brothers together as Mountaineers! @JosiahJacksonnn @jordannjackson_ pic.twitter.com/Jdtl8hxk8q— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
Sean Boyle, three-star quarterback
Excited about what @SeanBoyle_12 brings to our offense!#TakeMeHome23 pic.twitter.com/fPsxuPVvzH— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
Tory Johnson Jr., three-star wide receiver
A legacy Mountaineer! Welcome back home @ToryJohnsonJr7! #TakeMeHome23 pic.twitter.com/NdUOWkAXXr— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
Noah Braham, three-star tight end
From right here at home in Morgantown, West Virginia! @noah_braham, the legacy!#TakeMeHome23 pic.twitter.com/VheqMgz4lz— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
Nick Krahe, three-star offensive lineman
A future difference maker for us @nick_krahe! #TakeMeHome23 pic.twitter.com/cvfaz6jCBg— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
Zachariah Keith, three-star edge
One of the top defensive linemen in the country! Glad to have @Zachh_keith as a Mountaineer! #TakeMeHome23 pic.twitter.com/gRbgjmM1lW— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
Ben Cutter, three-star linebacker
A leader on and off the field! @BenCutter28 is officially a Mountaineer! #TakeMeHome23 pic.twitter.com/k8OcYKc92K— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
James Heard, three-star linebacker
A great day to be a Mountaineer as @JamesHeardjr officially joins our football family! #TakeMeHome23 pic.twitter.com/RLuYZHlMyM— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
Jahiem White, three-star running back
The next member of the #BigLeagueBacks @JahiemWhite_305!#TakeMeHome23 pic.twitter.com/hLz3V7UyUj— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
Cooper Young, three-star offensive lineman
Tough and physical. That’s the kind of player we’re getting in @CooperYoung44! #TakeMeHome23 pic.twitter.com/TcLJBFdFsO— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
Josiah Trotter, three-star linebacker
The journey to the NFL for @TrotterJosiah is starting right here in Morgantown!#TakeMeHome23 pic.twitter.com/ClwzvYCugZ— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
Oryend Fisher, three-star edge
Looking forward to coaching @OryendFisher and watching him rush the passer!#TakeMeHome23 pic.twitter.com/FbDpP6oh6q— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
DJ Oliver, three-star running back
Another new member of the #BigLeagueBacks! @djoliver2023 is ready to work.#TakeMeHome23 pic.twitter.com/IsuZOQChPp— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
Rodney Gallagher, four-star wide receiver
The pride of Uniontown, PA! Excited to officially welcome @Rodney_G3 to the Mountaineer football family!#TakeMeHome23 pic.twitter.com/7N2VQHKqqW— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
Johnny Williams IV, three-star offensive lineman
BIG addition to the offensive line! Welcome @Jay_WilliamsIV to the Mountaineer football family!#TakeMeHome23 pic.twitter.com/irdMA9Cu01— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
Traylon Ray, four-star wide receiver
Elite wide receiver talent! Glad to have @TraylonRay6 officially a part of our football family! #TakeMeHome23 pic.twitter.com/L3I8eS4Pja— Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 21, 2022
Still Waiting For (Currently Committed)
Corey McIntyre Jr, three-star defensive lineman
Chrisdasson Saint-Jean, three-star offensive lineman
Flipped Commitments, Signed Elsewhere
Justin Benton, three-star defensive lineman
The long-time Mountaineer commit visited Houston and Texas recently and announced he’s flipping his commitment to Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars during his signing ceremony at his high school this morning.
#GoCoogs https://t.co/TjArhNDJMX— Justin Benton ✞ (@JustinB42023) December 21, 2022
