The Shotgun/Throwdown: Wren Baker says WVU football is not meeting expectations

Two weeks ago, West Virginia University President Gordon Gee shared that he was proud of the Mountaineers’ 5-7 record because “we really did put our football coach in a very challenging position.” Many fans were not happy to hear Gee providing excuses for head coach Neal Brown and his lack of wins this season. WVU’s new Director of Athletics, Wren Baker, is now saying that Gee is “not happy with 5-7,” based on discussions they’ve had since Baker arrived.

It is slightly concerning that Baker is having to clarify or correct things that Gee is saying about the WVU football program. But it is understandable that he chose to spin Gee’s statements to fit a reasonable perspective, rather than outright disagree. It is also encouraging that Baker knows that a losing record is unacceptable, especially at this point in Brown’s tenure. WVU’s athletic director recently elaborated on this by saying, “We all know that 5-7 is not where our expectations are and it’s not a record that anybody is satisfied with.” That is exactly how WVU fans feel about the situation, and they hope to see improvement or changes that will get the program back where it should be.

Basketball

Mountaineers close strong to beat Buffalo, 96-78

A strong offensive performance helped the West Virginia men’s basketball team earn a 96-78 win over Buffalo on Bob Huggins Hall of Fame Day at the WVU Coliseum. Fifth-year senior Erik Stevenson led the way with 22 points. Senior forward Jimmy Bell Jr. had a breakout game, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for his first double-double since joining the Mountaineers.

Headline guest announced for 2023 Bob Huggins Fish Fry

The annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry looks like it will be another electric night. Former NBA star Charles Barkley will be the headline guest at this year’s fundraising event.

WVU Concludes Nonconference Slate in West Palm Beach

The West Virginia women’s basketball team is facing Georgia this afternoon at the West Palm Beach Invitational.

Around the Big 12

No. 7 Texas beats Stanford 72-62; highlights, stats and recap

#7 Texas held off the Stanford men’s basketball team to win 72-62 in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Senior forward Timmy Allen had 15 points, five assists, and four rebounds for the Longhorns.

George has 19 points, No. 11 Baylor beats Washington State

#11 Baylor also won its game in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Sunday night, with a close 65-59 win over Washington State.

Around the NCAA

QB Green and Boise State beat North Texas in Frisco Bowl

The Frisco Bowl got heated on multiple occasions on Saturday night, as Boise State won a back-and-forth game over North Texas, 35-32.

