The Shotgun/Throwdown: Neal Brown will remain head coach at West Virginia

Despite lots of speculation and the firing of West Virginia’s Director of Athletics, Shane Lyons, Neal Brown will remain the head football coach of the Mountaineers. WVU’s interim athletic director, Rob Alsop, released a statement this week to announce this.

While Brown may be safe in his position for now, his seat is still very hot. He is 22-25 in four years with the Mountaineers, with his only winning season being in 2020. Brown is under contract through 2026 and would be owed more than $16 million if he were to be fired at this time.

If Neal makes it through the offseason, he will undoubtedly need to start the 2023 season with a 2-1 record to avoid a midseason firing. But for some WVU fans, it is too late, and they are done with Neal Brown and “The Climb.”

Football

Stills and Frazier Earn All-Big 12 First Team Honors

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills and offensive lineman Zach Frazier have been named to the All-Big 12 First Team. Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton made the All-Big 12 Second Team. Running back CJ Donaldson was an honorable mention for Offensive Newcomer of the Year and Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Basketball

West Virginia discovers offense in 89-58 victory over North Carolina Central

The West Virginia women’s basketball team blew out North Carolina Central at home on Wednesday to improve to 5-1 this season. Fifth-year senior Madisen Smith led the Mountaineers with 20 points and five steals.

Wrestling

West Virginia Battles No. 4 Missouri in First Road Test

The undefeated West Virginia wrestling team has a huge match tonight at #4 Missouri.

NBA

Joe Mazzulla named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

Former West Virginia basketball player Joe Mazzulla has been named the Coach of the Month in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics are currently 18-4.

Around the Big 12

TCU vs. Kansas State: Prediction, spread, Big 12 Championship Game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

#3 TCU and #10 Kansas State will be playing in the Big 12 Championship game this Saturday at noon, with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line for the Horned Frogs.

Around the NCAA

USC vs Utah Pac-12 Championship Prediction Game Preview

The Pac-12 Championship game will be a rematch between #4 USC and #11 Utah tonight on Fox. The Trojans are favored by less than a field goal.

