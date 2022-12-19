Offensive lineman Chris Mayo becomes 15th transfer from West Virginia

Offensive lineman Chris Mayo has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal, becoming the 15th player from the West Virginia Mountaineers to leave the program this offseason. Mayo is also the 16th player from a 21-person class in 2020 to leave the program. Mayo has not accumulated any stats in his time at West Virginia.

Mayo is also the 16th player from the 2020 class - a class that totaled 21 enrollees - to transfer joining a list that includes: David Vince-Okoli, Sam Brown, Devell Washington, Ahkeem Mesidor, Tairiq Stewart, Taurus Simmons, James Thomas, Jordan White, Reese Smith, Quay Mays, Avarius Sparrow, Eddie Watkins, Daryl Porter, Jackie Matthews, and Charles Finley, and Taurus Simmons.

The only remaining players from the 2020 class are: Sean Martin, Garrett Greene, Zach Frazier, and Jairo Faverus