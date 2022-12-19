West Virginia picks up a pair of Kent State transfers

While the NCAA Transfer Portal has not been kind to the West Virginia Mountaineers, where the number of outgoing players currently stands at 14, the coaching staff did add two big needs via the portal over the weekend: a cornerback and a wide receiver.

Montre Miller (defensive back) and Ja’Shaun Poke (wide receiver) both committed to the Mountaineers over the weekend, giving Neal Brown his first two transfer commits in a crucially important roster rebuild. Miller has been a multi-year starter for the Kent State Golden Flashes, where he has registered 99 tackles, 16 passes defended, and six interceptions in his career. He will have one year of eligibility remaining. Wide receiver Ja’shaun Poke, also from Kent State, has served as a slot receiver and kick returner. In his career, he has 44 returns for 1,100 yards and has caught 81 passes for 1,033 yards and five touchdowns. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Currently, the Mountaineers have 57 players on scholarship, plus the addition of Miller and Poke (59). With signing day fast approaching and a class of 21 players, the Mountaineers appear to have 80 players currently committed to the 2023 season.